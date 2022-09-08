4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say

Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police.

UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a physical fight and involved rival gangs.

The victims who were shot and injured include a 22-year-old and a juvenile. Both were conscious when they were airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, according to police. Their conditions are unknown.

Four people are in custody in connection with the shooting after showing up to a Uvalde hospital seeking medical assistance, police said. All of them are being questioned, though their names, ages and possible charges haven’t been released.

Police previously said one of the suspects is a juvenile male.

Ad

Authorities are assuring the community that it is “not a dangerous situation for the general public.”

The community is still reeling from a massacre of 21 elementary students and teachers three months ago.

Just spoke to the Uvalde Mayor he tells us - it was a rival gang shooting. 2 people were hit and airlifted to San Antonio, they were conscious when taken. They’re looking for 2-3 suspects at this time. @ksatnews https://t.co/w1ze3tUmdP — John Paul Barajas (@KSATJohnPaul) September 9, 2022

A spokesperson for the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center said the facility was evacuated after the shooting but that all staff are safe.

“Counselors understand that this latest incident may be triggering for surviving families of the Robb Elementary School shooting,” the spokesperson wrote. “Counselors are available to assist in any way needed to provide comfort and support.”

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety said it is assisting Uvalde PD and the sheriff’s office in the shooting investigation. You can read its statement below:

“We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”

Ad

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Uvalde shooting late Thursday, shared in full below:

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”

Ad

Anyone who has any more information on the incident or the suspects, or has photos or videos of the shooting scene, is urged to contact Uvalde PD at 830-278-9147, or private message its Facebook page.

The shooting comes as the community is still on edge after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead, including 19 elementary students and two teachers.

The slow law enforcement response to the May 24 shooting has been criticized by residents of the town and many have said they are not confident in law enforcement who were on the scene that day.

Students in Uvalde ISD started school on Tuesday.