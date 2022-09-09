Motorcyclist hospitalized after being thrown from bike in crash with SUV

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash with a vehicle on the city’s Northeast Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Thousand Oaks near Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the motorcyclist crashed into a sport utility vehicle at an intersection and was thrown from the bike. The rider was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center and is in critical condition, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the SUV did stop to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.