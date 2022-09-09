86º

Southwest Airlines to ramp up nonstop services from San Antonio airport to US destinations in the spring

Peak spring season is March 9-April 10

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

File - Southwest Airlines (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines will ramp up the number of nonstop flights from the San Antonio International Airport to destinations across the U.S. this spring.

The airport on Friday said that flyers should see an increase in service options from March 9 to April 10.

Some of the destinations that will see an increase in service from the San Antonio airport include:

  • Cancun
  • Denver
  • Orlando
  • Chicago
  • Phoenix
  • St. Louis
  • Tampa

Cancun, in particular, the airport said, will add more flights on Saturdays and Sundays during the peak season.

“We’re thrilled Southwest continues to increase and restore flights to and from its original hometown,” Jesus H. Saenz, the Director of Airports and the San Antonio Airport System, said in the news release. “San Antonio and the surrounding region have grown considerably, especially during the pandemic, and these increases provide more opportunities to see our beautiful city in addition to other top destinations.”

For more information on flights, click here.

