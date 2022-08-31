San Antonio International Airport recieves $12.5 million in grants from FAA

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport received $10 million in grant funding and was awarded an additional $2.5 million as a part of the Airport Improvement Program by the Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday.

The program is designed to help airports with the construction of new and improved facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, and purchasing of equipment needed to operate and maintain airports, according to a news release from airport officials.

The San Antonio airport is among 200 in 44 states to receive the funding as a part of the fiscal year 2022 program.

Officials said San Antonio International Airport would allocate the funding for an environmental assessment of its upcoming airfield expansion program. The goal is to shift, lengthen and decouple two commercial runways as a part of the airport’s master plan that was completed last year.

“This is a major development in our master plan, and it’s good news for the future of San Antonio and meeting the needs of our travelers,” said Jesus H. Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio. “This is the first step in reaching our goal to increase our ability to offer more international flights.”

Airport officials announced earlier this month that the airport was awarded another grant of $10 million from the same fund. The money from that fund will be used for construction projects on a taxiway, allowing more room for Terminal C to be built.