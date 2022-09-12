Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to San Antonio for winter tour

SAN ANTONIO – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to San Antonio this December to help close out the year in style.

TSO will perform two shows at the AT&T Center on Dec. 30 for their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.” The shows will be at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The presale will be from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, and the presale code is “TSOSA.”

A limited number of tickets will be priced at $29 for one week after the sale begins, or while supplies last.

“We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low-priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out,” TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said in a news release.

This marks the 26th year of TSO’s winter tour and since year one, the progressive rock band has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows to about 18 million fans.

