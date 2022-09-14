Bexar County elections office reminds voters about registration, early voting ahead of November election

Jacque Callanen, with the Bexar County Elections Department, is sharing what residents need to know about voter registration and early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen is reminding Bexar County residents to register to vote ahead of November’s election if they haven’t already done so.

The General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year and as of Wednesday, Sept. 14, there are 1,219,000 registered voters in Bexar County, according to Callanen. She said she expects that number to go up before election day.

“We are planning for 700,000 people total to vote. It’ll be less than the presidential, but it should be higher based on the number of registered voters,” Callanen said.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet in Bexar County, the deadline to register in time to take part in the Nov. election is Oct. 11.

Callanen said the last day to register will fall on the first business day after Columbus Day. She said the Bexar County Elections Office will have extended hours over the holiday weekend and will be open on Saturday and Sunday for those who need to register.

On Monday, the office will be open during normal business hours.

To learn more about what you need to register to vote in Bexar County, follow this link to the Bexar County Elections Dept.’s website.

Early voting in Bexar County begins Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4.

According to Callanen, the county has already secured 51 early voting sites, though the locations haven’t yet been released.

You can early vote in-person or by mail/absentee ballot if you’re hoping to avoid the long lines at the polls on election day.

For more information on early voting, click here.

