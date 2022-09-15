Learn how to bowhunt with free workshop at Guadalupe River State Park

Texas Parks and Wildlife archery program wants to help you become a successful bowhunter

The Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting a bowhunting workshop at the Guadalupe River State Park ahead of the archery season.

The “Explore Bowhunting” event will be held on National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 24. It will start at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

The workshop is free, however, participants will have to pay the typical entrance fees to the state park, which is located west of Spring Branch.

In the workshop, participants will have access to an introductory range with 3D targets, a deer processing demonstration, cooking conversations, gear examples and activities. Gear will be provided for the workshop.

“If you’re already beginning the pursuit of archery sports, bring your remaining questions to our staff on site, which includes archery specialists and a game warden too,” Rob Owen, TPWD’s outreach and recruitment manager, said in a news release. “If you’re at the stage of ‘I or my family member is interested in bowhunting but could use help beginning,’ this event hopes to start you down the right path with next steps for future seasons.”

The archery season for mule deer, white-tailed deer and turkey starts on Oct. 1 for most of the state. Hunters can purchase their licenses from the TPWD now.

