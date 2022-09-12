95º

Free family-friendly Kerrville River Festival taking place this Saturday

Kid zone features bounce houses, rock walls, bungee jumping and face painters

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Kerrville, Outdoors
The 2022 Kerrville River Festival is scheduled for September 17, 2022, at Louise Hays Park. (Kerrville River Festival)

KERRVILLE, Texas – You can celebrate the heritage and culture of the Texas Hill Country at the Kerrville River Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The free celebration is scheduled to kick off at noon at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive in Kerrville.

This family-friendly festival will include an H-E-B Kids Zone with bounce houses, rock walls, bungee jumping, face painters and more. The Kids Zone will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m.

There will also be food and beverage vendors serving all the traditional festival food including funnel cakes, barbeque, pizza and more.

Seven performing arts organizations will perform short showcases on a community stage to show off their talents, according to the festival website.

The Tivy High School marching band will also be performing several spirited marching songs on the festival field.

Musicians Kyle Park, Walt Wilkins, Shake Russell and Michael Salgado are expected to perform at the festival in addition to a Cirque Akrobat Thrill Show.

The anticipated schedule is below:

  • 12:15 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. – Community Showcase Performances
  • 3:00 p.m. – Circus Thrill Show
  • 3:30 p.m. – Walt Wilkins
  • 4:45 p.m. – Shake Russell
  • 6:00 p.m. – Michael Salgado
  • 7:30 p.m. – Circus Thrill Show
  • 8:15 p.m. – Kyle Park

Smoking is not allowed at the festival. Coolers, dogs, outside alcohol and glass containers are also not allowed.

“The Kerrville River Festival is intended to inspire and motivate Texans to get outside for a healthy, fun day of adventure, exercise, viewing exhibits, and celebrating the heritage and culture of Kerrville,” the festival website says.

