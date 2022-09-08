Wild & Scenic Film Festival to take place at Confluence Park

SAN ANTONIO – The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is returning to San Antonio for its first in-person showing since 2019.

The festival showcases environmental and adventure films that illustrate the Earth’s beauty, the challenges facing our planet and the work communities are doing to protect the environment, according to the San Antonio River Foundation.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League, in 2003 in celebration of the league’s landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999, a press release states.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Confluence Park, located at 310 W Mitchell Street. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tasty treats from Paloma Blanca and refreshing libations from Epic Western and Viva Beer will be available.

Ad

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 14 and younger.

All proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit the San Antonio River Foundation, which serves to preserve, enhance and transform the San Antonio River Basin.

Parking will be available at Confluence Park and overflow parking will be on King Roger Street, McKay Avenue and Mitchell Street.

Related: