Teenage suspect arrested, accused of running over man in wheelchair in hit and run

AUSTIN, Texas – A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for a hit and run in an Austin parking lot.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas was booked into Travis County Jail on Friday on charges of failure to stop and render aid, injury to a disabled person, unlawful carry of a weapon and failure to identify.

According to Austin police, Avila-Banagas allegedly struck a pedestrian crossing a parking lot in his electric wheelchair just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 3.

The victim, Rogelio De Luna, can be seen on surveillance video trying to signal to the driver to slow down.

The video then shows the truck strike the victim before driving off.

Police said the victim suffered severe, life-threatening injuries in the accident. His current condition is unknown.

De Luna spoke to Fox 7 and said he can’t remember anything from the accident.

FOX 7 reported that De Luna suffered lacerations to his head and face, a cracked skull, a brain bleed, and a fractured pelvis.

WARNING: The video in the media player at the top of this article is partially blurred but is still extremely graphic and viewers may find it disturbing.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas mugshot (Austin Police Department)

More crime headlines: