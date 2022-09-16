Early Bird Coffee lands a new storefront

SAN ANTONIO – The popular Airstream coffee stop has moved across the parking lot into a full-service sit-down café.

Early Bird Coffee Owner (Early Bird Coffee)

Early Bird coffee is now serving lattes and vegan sweets at their new brick-and-mortar space in the Huebner Oaks shopping center.

Owners Jamal and Sydni Abed opened their coffee truck in November 2020 in Huebner Oaks.

Early Bird Coffee Owners (Early Bird Coffee)

After gaining notoriety and becoming a part of the community, the duo announced in May this year that they would open a shop inside an old Starbucks.

Soon after their announcement, Early Bird opened its doors on Thursday, August 25.

Sydni and Jamal credit their growth to their loyal customers.

‘From our lovely regulars to our awesome weekenders, we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” owners Sydni and Jamal said on Instagram. “We really couldn’t have made this dream a reality without yall.”