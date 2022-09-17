‘He stole her from us’: Family of bystander shot at a Hollywood Park restaurant seeks justice

The family of an innocent bystander at a shooting in Hollywood Park shared what she was planning for her future before her untimely death.

Alaina Henderson, 27, was visiting San Antonio last weekend to celebrate her new career after graduating from law school in Houston.

Henderson’s boyfriend, Marcus McPherson, had taken her to Rosé Bistro in the 1600 block of San Pedro Ave on Sunday.

“It’s never any problems there. That’s the only reason why I took her there,” McPherson explained.

Then, the unimaginable happened. Hollywood Park police said 22-year-old Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. got into an argument with two men outside of the restaurant.

Oliver pulled out a handgun and shot the men several times, police said.

McPherson said one of the bullets hit Henderson inside the restaurant.

“She fell into my arms, she dropped and I covered her. I carried her outside, and I [saw] blood. Then I realized she was shot,” he said.

First responders performed CPR and tried to save her, but Henderson died at the hospital.

Henderson’s family described the senseless violence as their worst nightmare. Her mother told KSAT 12 that she is relieved the man police say is behind her daughter’s death is in custody.

“I want him to have time to really sit with himself, God, and really know the life he stole. He stole her from us,” said Den’Mica Eugene, Henderson’s mother.

Henderson’s mother described her daughter as “beautiful, smart, kind, appropriate in all her actions.”

The family plans to take legal action against Oliver and hopes to gain justice for Alaina.c

