Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD.

At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road.

According to SAPD, two suspects walked up to a 50-year-old man inside his car, asking him to lower his window.

When lowering the window, the suspects hit him in the head and pulled him out of the car before driving away with the 4-door silver Elantra, said SAPD.

Police say the man is unsure what item he was hit with but said the two suspects had at least one handgun.