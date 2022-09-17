92º

Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building

SAFD estimates damagers to be worth $50 thousand

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD.

At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD.

The fire began in the back of the building and was originally contained in a single room. However, flames quickly returned and spread throughout the structure, said SAFD.

According to SAFD, no one was injured in the fire.

SAFD estimates damages to be worth $50,000.

