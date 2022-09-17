92º

Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, San Antonio police say

According to SAPD, the suspect fled the scene on foot

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed while playing Pokémon at a park early Saturday morning, police say.

At 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road for a reported stabbing, said SAPD.

The man told police he was playing Pokémon at the park when two men walked up to him and stabbed him.

According to police, the man then drove himself to his apartment and called for help. The man has been transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and the man could not describe the suspect to authorities.

