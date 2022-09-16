Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says

Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fugitive Apprehension Unit deputies arrested 20-year-old Julia Castillo Gonzalez around 2 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Hollywood.

BCSO officials said deputies were dispatched to Westcreek View Street at night on Aug. 24 after several witnesses reported hearing gunshots ring out.

This is a picture of a casing a family found behind their home after a bullet was found in their child’s room. They told KSAT the bullet was turned over to investigators. (KSAT)

As investigators uncovered more evidence, they came across a viral video showing two unidentified women recklessly shooting in the residential neighborhood while in a vehicle, BCSO said.

Deputies initially arrested 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez (pictured below) in connection with the case on Aug. 26.

Investigators later identified the second woman in the video as Gonzalez, who was the driver of the vehicle, BCSO said.

Gonzalez is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony.

