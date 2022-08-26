‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says

A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of the incident on her Instagram account and it went viral not too long after. Salazar described the incident as “a drunken act of stupidity.”

“By God’s grace, no one was hurt or killed as a result of the stupidity,” the sheriff added.

The video and Rodriguez’s Instagram account have since been deleted.

However, a recording of the video provided by the sheriff’s office shows Rodriguez openly firing gunshots out of her passenger window toward houses in the neighborhood as the car drove by.

Some of those bullets managed to go through a wall of a child’s bedroom. Salazar said the boy, believed to be around 10 years old, was uninjured. It’s unknown if he was in the room at the time.

The night before the incident, Salazar said deputies were called for shots fired and an arrest was made. However, it’s too soon to tell if that incident is connected to the shooting involving Rodriguez.

Deputies were made aware of the video on social media and they were able to identify Rodriguez.

On Friday, Salazar said deputies obtained an arrest warrant and took Rodriguez into custody on two charges -- deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony, and violation of a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor.

Rodriguez has a criminal history involving domestic violence, according to Salazar.

“She’s been in the Bexar County Jail before and that’s where she finds herself again,” he said.

There is one vehicle in custody that is connected to this case, and Salazar said evidence found in the car confirms the shooting happened.

As of around 6 p.m. Friday, Salazar said deputies were executing a warrant on the city’s East Side, in the 4400 block of Pine Road. It’s unknown what’s been found as of yet.

The driver of the vehicle is not in custody, though Salazar said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more arrests were made in this case.