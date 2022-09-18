Two hospitalized, two detained after East Side shooting, SAPD says

Two hospitalized, two in custody after East Side shooting, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured and hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Two persons of interest are in custody.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, SAPD responded to the 200 block of Noblewood Drive for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people inside of a car with gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting may have started at a nearby gas station and ended at the location. Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

Officers later discovered the vehicle that the victims were in was reported stolen, said SAPD.

Two persons of interest are detained and awaiting questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

People speak with SAPD officers at shooing scene in East Side San Antonio. (KSAT)