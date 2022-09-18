94º

8-year-old boy shot while playing video games, police say

Police say the suspect has not been located

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot while playing video games inside his home, according to San Antonio police.

At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit for a shooting in progress.

According to police, the boy was playing video games in an upstairs bedroom when someone shot at the home.

Police say the boy was shot in his left shin. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Neither the suspect or the vehicle has been located, said SAPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

