SAPD: One hospitalized after drug deal goes bad, leaving neighborhood covered in bullet casings

A neighborhood on the city’s West Side is riddled with bullet casings after a drug deal took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized and many homes with bullet holes, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A neighborhood on the city’s West Side is riddled with bullet casings after a drug deal took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized and many homes with bullet holes, according to San Antonio police.

At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, six suspects met up for a drug deal near the intersection of Cormorant and Waters Edge Drive. With two people in one car and four in another, the drug “drug deal went bad,” and the suspects began shooting at each other down the road, said SAPD.

Police say over 100 shots were fired as the shooting spread across several blocks.

Stray bullets struck two homes and one vehicle. Two women were inside the car but were uninjured, said SAPD.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by one man shot several times in the back.

Police believe there was another person in the vehicle with the injured man but fled the scene. The other four suspects also fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital for treatment in serious condition; police are awaiting questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.