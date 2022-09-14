Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on Northwest Side

A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road and Ingram Park Mall.

According to police, the man was walking across westbound Loop 410 from south to north when he was struck in the exit lane by a vehicle. The man was then hit by a second passing vehicle which also did not stop, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver of the first vehicle did not stop to render aid. Descriptions of the vehicles involved were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The highway was closed for several hours overnight as emergency crews worked the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.