Driver rescued from vehicle after crashing into pole on North Side

Authorities respond to a crash on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in the 11100 block of Wetmore Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued from his vehicle overnight after he crashed into a pole on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 11100 block of Wetmore Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said the crash pinned the driver in his vehicle, and firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the door.

The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and taken to University Hospital. Police said he suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Read also: