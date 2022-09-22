Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar mocked in Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ monologue

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is getting some national attention for proclaiming that he’s launched a criminal investigation into the migrant flights out of San Antonio, but when you get a mention in Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” monologue — it’s rarely going to be flattering.

The late night talk show host gave Salazar a shout-out on Tuesday evening as he roasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for transporting migrants on chartered flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

“You’ll recall that Governor DeSantis tried to score some cheap political points in Florida by dragooning people off the streets in Texas and smuggling them to Massachusetts,” Colbert said. “Well, good news. We just found out that a Texas sheriff is investigating DeSantis’ role in flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Hell Yeah! Get him!”

I have officially opened a criminal investigation against the individual(s) who lured and transported 48 migrants from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, TX to Martha's Vineyard. If you or someone you know has been impacted, please email bcsotips@bexar.org — SheriffSalazar (@sheriffsalazar) September 20, 2022

“You can catch it all on a new TV show, ‘Walker Texas Florida Martha’s Vineyard,’” Colbert joked.

Colbert then showed a picture of a grinning Salazar, wearing a cowboy hat and a BCSO dress uniform.

“The investigator in question is Bexar County Sheriff — and character cut from ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’ — Javier Salazar,” Colbert said.

The talk show host said Salazar could not cite any specific laws that may have been broken.

“Yeah, but it’s just like pornography,” Colbert mocked. “You know it when you see it. And you don’t want it to involve Ron DeSantis.”

Colbert’s attention then turned to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s busing of immigrants to New York City.

“Oh no, Governor Abbott! Now New Yorkers will have to deal with crowds of confused and sad people at the Port Authority,” Colbert said sarcastically.

He then suggested that New York send busloads of Times Square tourists to Texas in return.

“Enjoy hundreds of people hold M&Ms wandering aimlessly in search of the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company,” Colbert said.

KSAT asked for a comment from Salazar, but hasn’t received a response.

You can watch the segment in the clip below:

