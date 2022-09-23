Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville

Eduardo Gonzalez Jr., 21, of San Antonio; Luz Marie Carmona, 22, of San Antonio; and Mikel Jaycub Connor, 26, of Von Ormy were arrested by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Courtesy: KCSO

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine.

According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover officer with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Officers from the KCSO unit and the Central Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker in Kerrville, where they arrested the woman, Luz Marie Carmona, of San Antonio. Also arrested were Mikel Jaycub Connor, 26, of Von Ormy, and Eduardo Gonzalez Jr., 21, of San Antonio.

Officers with Kerr County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit and the Central Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, 100 rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine following an undercover drug investigation that resulted in the arrests of three people in Kerrville.

The officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, 100 rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine.

Carmona was arrested on a drug charge and on a Bexar County warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon. She was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $27,000.

Gonzalez was arrested on drug and weapon charges. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $27,000.

Connor was arrested on drug charges and engaging in organized criminal activity charges. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

“The KCSO SIU and our CTCIU interdiction partners did a great job in disrupting this organization, one that was actively pushing drugs into our community all the way from San Antonio,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said of the arrests.

