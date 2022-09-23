Witness describes seeing car heading wrong way on highway just before deadly crash

SAN ANTONIO – What was to be an extra early morning for Roberto Solis included an especially unpleasant wakeup call.

He stepped outside his home, near Highway 90 and General McMullen, around 3 a.m. Friday, just in time to witness a deadly crash.

“I was outside with the dog, taking the dog outside,” Solis said. “The car was coming the wrong way, so it hit the trailer and he spun around.”

Solis immediately called 911.

However, San Antonio police say there wasn’t anything they could do for the two people inside that car, a white sedan.

They both died at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger were heading the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Highway 90 and hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

Solis said he knew right away the outcome would not be good.

“They stayed there and they couldn’t move or anything,” he said.

Police did not release any information right away about the people who were in the car.

Later, staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said they were a 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman.

It does not appear the driver of the big rig was injured.

During the investigation of the crash, police shut down the Westbound lanes of Highway 90 near Cupples Road.

This created a traffic backup that lasted most of the morning.