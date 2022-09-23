Driver, passenger killed after crashing sedan head-on into 18-wheeler on Highway 90, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver and a passenger of a sedan were killed after they crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 westbound early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 90 near Cupples Road, on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a white four-door sedan for an unknown reason was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway when it crashed directly with the big rig. Both the driver and the passenger inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

#TrafficAlert: US 90 WB near Cupples Rd. is closed off due to a major crash in the area. We have a crew heading out to the scene. More coming up on #GMSA#KSATTraffic @ksatnews @ksat_traffic pic.twitter.com/0Ipdw1319L — Steven Cavazos (@StevenCavazKSAT) September 23, 2022

Highway 90 westbound is presently closed as emergency crews work the scene. SAPD advises using an alternate route for travel in the area.

It is unclear if the driver of the big rig sustained any injuries. The names of the two people killed have not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

