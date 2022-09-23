TCEQ notified Derby water supplier of compliance investigation before water shut off

The community of Derby has had to depend on donations of bottled water to cook, clean and go to the bathroom for the last month and a half.

In July, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it spoke with the water supplier, Derby ING. TCEQ notified the company that a compliance investigation would be underway on Aug. 11.

Just days before the investigation, Derby was left without water, and the supplier tried to reschedule the investigation.

Water levels in the well dropped below the pump. Derby ING said it’s still waiting on a part to fix the issue.

KSAT asked TCEQ if the supplier, Dario Guerra, would face any fines. We are still waiting to hear back.

