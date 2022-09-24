20 people displaced after fire rips through West Side apartment building, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A large fire ravaged an apartment building on the West Side, leaving 20 people displaced and eight units torched, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment building in the complex. Flames were in-between the walls on the second and third floors before spreading to the attic area, according to SAFD.

Firefighters fought the flames aggressively and called a second-alarm for more support to help get ahead of the fire and keep it from spreading further.

“Crews did a great job in getting there, getting it knocked down,” said Joe Arrington, with SAFD.

Eight units total were affected by the fire and of those, two were heavily damaged. The flames traveled beneath the floors, causing one of the units’ floors to collapse, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported but 20 people were displaced, SAFD said.

Firefighters are working with the Red Cross and apartment complex management to find housing for those affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation continues.

