Man hospitalized after being rescued from West Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued by firefighters and rushed to an area hospital after his West Side home went up in flames, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the man’s home in the 6200 block of W Commerce St.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire as flames were coming through the windows of the home.

Firefighters also had a report of a trapped victim inside and “attacked the fire aggressively,” as they made their way in through the front door, according to SAFD.

The victim, a man, was found in a back room on a bed. Firefighters said he was in a room adjacent to where the flames were coming from. No one else was inside.

Fire crews were able to get the man to safety outside, where they immediately performed CPR before he was taken to a burn unit at an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The flames were extinguished not long after the man’s rescue, but firefighters are still trying to pinpoint how the fire started.

SAFD is still assessing the home for damages. The investigation continues.