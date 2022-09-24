78º

Two hospitalized in wrong-way crash on Northwest side, police say

Police at the scene said alcohol and speed were suspected factors in the crash

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD officers respond to wrong-way crash on Northwest side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash early Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD.

A man, 31, was traveling West on Northwest Loop 410 in his Infiniti QX60 when he was hit by another vehicle.

According to police, the Infiniti was struck by the driver of a Blue Chevrolet Spark, 26, who was traveling East in the westbound lanes.

The first driver suffered serious bodily injury, and the second driver suffered life-threatening injuries, said SAPD. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police at the scene said alcohol and speed were suspected factors in the crash. However, officers could not evaluate the 26-year-old man for intoxication due to his injuries, according to a release.

