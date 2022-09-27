State trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure in Bexar County, DPS says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a vehicle search in Bexar County, state officials reported Tuesday.

A news release read that the trooper became ill after being exposed to the substance.

Emergency responders administered Narcan, an opioid overdose drug, to the officer, who was then hospitalized.

Special agents collected the substance and then tested it, which resulted in a positive result for fentanyl, the release said.

DPS said officers and first responders often encounter illicit drugs during their routine job duties.

See more information about the risk of fentanyl from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.