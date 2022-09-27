61º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

State trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure in Bexar County, DPS says

EMS administered Narcan to officer

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: DPS, Police, Fentanyl
Police lights

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a vehicle search in Bexar County, state officials reported Tuesday.

A news release read that the trooper became ill after being exposed to the substance.

Emergency responders administered Narcan, an opioid overdose drug, to the officer, who was then hospitalized.

Special agents collected the substance and then tested it, which resulted in a positive result for fentanyl, the release said.

DPS said officers and first responders often encounter illicit drugs during their routine job duties.

See more information about the risk of fentanyl from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email