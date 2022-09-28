CPS Energy sends crews to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian

CPS Energy is preparing to send nearly three dozen employees to Jacksonville, Florida, to aid in response to Hurricane Ian, which has already caused power problems in parts of Cuba. The teams include linemen, pole crews and safety teams who are expected to help with any potential power problems in the area.

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is dispatching crews to Florida on Wednesday morning to assist in restoring power to areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

CPS Energy said the crews are being sent following a request from the Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA).

Nearly 40 employees, including overhead linemen, pole crew, fleet personnel and safety teams are leaving San Antonio’s East Side Service Center and will make their way caravan-style to Jacksonville.

Heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian are expected in the Jacksonville area late Wednesday through Saturday. CPS Energy will be helping get the power back on for impacted JEA customers.

Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approached Florida early Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Florida residents are rushing to board up their homes, stash precious belongings and flee.

Cuba also remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid.

Read Also: