Fire damages outside storage unit behind North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters managed to put out flames that had engulfed a storage unit outside a North Side home late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Briarcliff Drive, not far from Blanco Road and Lockhill Selma Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from an add-on storage unit behind the house. They were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Fire officials say the residents inside the home are now safely able to return back inside. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all answered the call.

Damage to the storage unit is estimated around $10,000. There were no reported injuries.