‘Not an active shooter incident’: Police give all-clear after being called for shots fired at Austin hospital

Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital was placed on lockdown out of precaution

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Seton Hospital in Northwest Austin is under a lockdown after a shots fired call. (KTBC)

AUSTIN4 p.m. Update:

Austin Police have given the all-clear after officers were called to a hospital for a shots fired call Friday afternoon.

Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, located at 11113 Research Blvd, was placed on lockdown out of precaution as police and EMS swarmed the area.

As of around 3:50 p.m., police said the scene is secure and the area is safe. No injuries were reported and no active shooter was found.

“The scene is safe and there is no criminal investigation,” police said.

There are still some road closures in effect in the area, but they are expected to reopen soon, according to APD.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Original:

A hospital in Northwest Austin has been placed on lockdown after police said they were called to the facility for shots fired.

Austin police took to Twitter around 1:45 p.m. Friday and said the lockdown at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, located at 11113 Research Blvd, is a “precautionary measure.”

No one is allowed to leave the building or enter until further notice.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out that they are sending “five ambulances, five commanders and multiple single-unit response resources” to the area. They haven’t received any reports of injuries as of yet.

Those who are in that area are urged to find other routes as emergency crews make their way to the scene. There are a few road closures in effect.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a breaking story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

