2 people critically wounded in apparent attempted murder-suicide at apartment complex on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman in their 20s were critically wounded in what police said was an apparent attempted murder-suicide at an apartment complex Monday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said a woman arrived at an apartment in the 7400 block Yarrow Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. to find her daughter and her ex-boyfriend with gunshot wounds to the head. The pair were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. A handgun was found in the apartment.

There didn’t appear to be forced entry, but the woman told police that her daughter didn’t want her ex there, police said.

