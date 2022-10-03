Suspect arrested for shooting ‘longtime friend’ in the head, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting one of his “longtime friends” in the head over money, according to San Antonio police.

Benjamin Nichols, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify himself, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant states that the shooting happened on Aug. 21, after a 40-year-old man and a witness drove to meet Nichols at an undisclosed location.

The three people knew each other and were longtime friends, police said.

At some point, Nichols and the 40-year-old man were standing in front of a truck and Nichols shot the man in the head, police said.

Details on what led to the shooting were not released in the affidavit but the witness said that Nichols owed the victim money, according to investigators.

Nichols fled the scene and the victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest that same day.

Nichols was arrested on Sunday and his bond is set at $127,000, records show.

Read also: