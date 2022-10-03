67º

‘He just graduated’: Family of teen killed on Highway 90 crash say he was looking forward to his future

Bryan Negrete, 19, was preparing to apply for job at Toyota, start his own small business

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The family of 19-year-old Bryan Negrete is still in disbelief.

Negrete was driving on Highway 90 on Sept. 25, when his vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a pole at Mechler Road, splitting his car in half. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He had a lot of plans. He was going to own his own business. He was going to learn to be an electrician,” said Jennifer Figueroa, Negrete’s aunt.

Figueroa said her nephew devoted his time into perfecting his handyman skills and aspired to work at an automaker company.

“He was just a beginner driver when it all happened. He just graduated. He wanted to work for Toyota,” Figueroa said.

In an effort to defray funeral costs, the family is hosting a benefit plate sell from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at 416 Weinberg Avenue.

