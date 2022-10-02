Nearly half of San Antonio teens polled report feeling helpless, survey says

SAN ANTONIO – A mental health survey conducted in San Antonio found nearly 50% of people ages 12 to 19 are experiencing mental health issues. The survey found an even higher rate of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ and gender diverse youth.

The San Antonio Teen Mental Survey was designed by teens from the San Antonio Youth Commission and Project Worth. The survey gives the community an understanding of the mental health crisis young people are experiencing and their own recommendations for future solutions.

The survey was conducted March 8 to April 11, with nearly 6,000 people visiting the survey and 846 responses considered valid. Respondents came from every district in San Antonio. The survey was a response to several pediatric agencies declaring mental health a crisis among young adults.

“This is not just proof of the problem, it’s a cry for help. For me, this is more than just thinking about a problem, it’s preventing it from happening to people ever again. Who are we to look at this need and not do anything for them,” said Julia Doski of the San Antonio Youth Commission.

The majority of young people who responded to the survey are experiencing mental health struggles. At least 49% reported feeling numb or helpless and 37% reported an inability to complete daily tasks. The rate was even higher for people identifying as LGBTQ+ at 71% and 58% respectively.

Based on survey results, LGBTQ+ and gender diverse populations reported a higher rate of suicidal thoughts and hurting themselves. The total population reported 28% of suicidal ideation, while LGBTQ+ young persons reported 55% and 58% of gender diverse groups expressed having thoughts of suicide.

The survey reveals that the top two mental health stressors are school and COVID-19. Based on the respondents from ages 12-19, at least 59% reported school being a stressor and 51% reported COVID-19 as a stressor. These results are even worse for the LGBQ+, gender diverse, and Asian American communities.

Meanwhile, young people reported a lack of safe spaces and trusted who they could talk to. At least 17% reported they were not comfortable talking with anyone. Most young people talk to their friends about their feelings, which is about 41% of the respondents.

The Teen Mental Health First Aid was launched to train young people from 10th to 12th grade on how to help their peers in a crisis. It is a three day training.

Young people in the survey suggested schools should have more resources with access to mental health professionals, create more mental health programs and more confidential text services for support. There will be another report in 2023.

There is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act available to support youth. There is $10 million available for youth services and $26 million for mental health. The funding could be used for wraparound services for young adults aging out of the foster system, opportunity youth services, programs that offer positive childhood experiences, summer and afterschool programs and gang intervention programs.

The 34 question survey was developed by teenagers who are involved with the San Antonio Youth Commission and Project Worth. The survey was distributed through the San Antonio Speak Up website, community events like Siclovia and paper copies were distributed through the Parks and Recreation department. It is the first youth focused survey to be distributed on San Antonio Speak Up.

In October 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association declared a national emergency in Child and Adolescent Mental Health.

Data from 2009 to 2019 of high school students nationwide have shown increases in having persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, having seriously considered suicide, and having attempted suicide. This has only been compounded by the effects of COVID-19.

You can review the survey below:

Here are some mental health resources: