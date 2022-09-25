Teen killed after crashing into pole on Hwy 90 identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

A teen who was killed after crashing into a pole Sunday on Highway 90 has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Bryan Negrete, 19, died from blunt force trauma and injuries from the crash, according to the ME.

The crash happened around 7:38 a.m. Sunday on Highway 90, when a car crashed head-on with a pole, splitting the vehicle in half. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Negrete was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:59 a.m.

Original:

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 90 that left a car split in half, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road.

According to the BCSO, EMS arrived at the scene first and found one person deceased from their injuries.

Deputies say the driver had crashed into a pole, causing the vehicle to split in half. No other vehicles were involved.

The BCSO arrived at the scene moments later and closed multiple lanes and diverted traffic.

Other drivers were urged to find alternative routes during the highway’s closure. The highway reopened Sunday afternoon.