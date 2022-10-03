Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Northeast Side on Monday morning.

San Antonio police said the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads.

Details about the incident have not been released by SAPD, but police confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Only one vehicle was involved, police said.

The identity and age of the pedestrian have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

