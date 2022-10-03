H-E-B ranks No.1 in YouGov’s top recommended brands survey

Customer experience, brand image, and brand values are vital in determining whether someone is likely to recommend a brand or not.

When it comes to recommending products or services to a friend, H-E-B is the top consumer choice, according to YouGov’s survey.

H-E-B ranked the top consumer-recommended brand through word of mouth by YouGov’s 2022 survey.

YouGov is an international research data and analytics group and has one of the world’s largest research networks.

The survey rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s positive recommend score, which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend the company to a friend or colleague.

YouGov’s rankings show the brands with the highest average recommended score between June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022.

REI and Trader Joe’s followed H-E-B ranking second and third on the survey list.

