Another raccoon knocked out power to significant portion of Seguin

‘Call it déjà vu, irony or just a case of bad luck,’ city officials said

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SEGUIN, Texas – A large portion of the city of Seguin was without power on Monday for the second time in three days, and officials said the same critter is to blame — a raccoon.

Nearly half the city was temporarily without power Saturday night after a raccoon made its way into a Lower Colorado River Authority transformer.

Monday evening was a repeat of Saturday night’s event, only this time a raccoon made its way into the East substation transformer, resulting in the outage.

“Call it de’ja’vu, irony or just a case of bad luck,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

Lower Colorado River Authority crews were able to restore power by 9:30 p.m., roughly 90 minutes after the raccoon struck the transformer.

