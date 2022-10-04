How Texas cities compare: Median single-family home values

San Antonio remains one of the most affordable big cities for Texans to live in despite an ever-increasing price in home values.

Data shows San Antonio is more affordable than other major cities like Austin, Dallas and Houston.

The data table below charts the median single-family home value for seven of the biggest cities in Texas:

San Antonio sits right in the middle of the pack, with median home prices similar to Fort Worth.

The median price of a home in San Antonio was $339,200 as of August, a rise of 14% from $296,700 in August 2021, according to statistics from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

The home prices in this article are based on data from Zillow, which uses data from public property records, tax records, recent home sales in the area, and user-submitted information to come up with an approximate market value for a home — whether it’s on the market or not.

The data often differs from SABOR’s statistics because SABOR only uses data from homes that are currently listed or recently sold.

Median home prices increased by 11.5% across Texas in August, the San Antonio Board of Realtors reported.

