SAPD arrests man accused in fatal stabbing on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man during a confrontation on the East Side, according to booking records.

Records show Fred Butler, 61, was booked on Monday and charged with murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing Laron Agent, 62, on Sunday in the 1200 block of N. Walters St., near Hays Street.

Agent’s brother told police that he and Agent drove to the location to pick up some clothes.

As they walked back to their vehicle, Butler approached them and stabbed Agent, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The brother drove Agent to Christus Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital, where the brother met with police. The victim was then taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

The witness said he recognized Butler because they lived in the same neighborhood for 15 years.

Nearby surveillance video showed Butler speaking with the victim before stabbing him, investigators said.

Butler, who was initially arrested for warrants, later told police that he stabbed Agent because he was confrontational and struck him in the face, the affidavit states.

His bond is set at $200,000, records show.

