Teen arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old at Northwest Side house party, records show

Manuel Howard Hernandez was charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teenager at a graduation party on the Northwest Side over the summer.

Manuel Howard Hernandez was booked on Monday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said he is accused of killing Joshua Palma, also 19, on June 19 at a home in the 7400 block of Rimhurst, near Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

A witness told police that he was at the high school graduation party with Palma, and as they walked through the crowd, they bumped into a group of men.

An argument ensued and that turned into a physical fight, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. At some point, shots were fired.

The witness said he saw Hernandez holding a gun and believed he shot Palma, the affidavit states.

The crowd quickly dispersed after the shooting, but police later identified Hernandez as the suspect.

He told police that he was at the party but denied shooting Palma, the affidavit states.

Investigators said another person later identified Hernandez as the shooter.

His warrant was issued on Monday, the same day of his arrest. Records show his bond is set at $150,000.

