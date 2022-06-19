85º

LIVE

Local News

Man killed at party on West Side, police searching for suspect

People at the scene told police they didn’t see what happened

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a house party turned violent early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of Rimhurst Drive on the far West Side for a report of a shooting around 1 a.m.

According to police, everyone contacted at the scene told investigators they did not see what happened and did not know who the victim was.

Police believe the suspect is a man, but don’t have much other information, according to a preliminary report.

The home is located behind a strip mall near Shaenfield Road, just inside Loop 1604.

This developing story will be updated online and on air as new information is available.

READ NEXT: 2 dead, 5 others hospitalized in drive-by shooting at family BBQ on Southwest Side, police say

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email