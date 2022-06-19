Man killed at party on West Side, police searching for suspect

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a house party turned violent early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of Rimhurst Drive on the far West Side for a report of a shooting around 1 a.m.

According to police, everyone contacted at the scene told investigators they did not see what happened and did not know who the victim was.

Police believe the suspect is a man, but don’t have much other information, according to a preliminary report.

The home is located behind a strip mall near Shaenfield Road, just inside Loop 1604.

