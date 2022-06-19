85º

2 dead, 5 others hospitalized in drive-by shooting at family BBQ on Southwest Side, police say

A family BBQ party was interrupted by deadly gunfire Saturday night in San Antonio

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – At least two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a family gathering on the Southwest Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities are still searching for suspects who drove by a home in the 2500 block of Patron Drive and opened fire from a dark-colored SUV around 10:15 p.m. Authorities believe about 20-30 rounds were fired.

Two men were killed — ages 45 and 46 — and five others were transported to the hospital with wounds from gunfire, police said. The injured victims ranged in age from 19 to 44, and include two women and three men.

Victims were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said family members were holding a BBQ in front of the house.

He said six children were at the home but none were injured.

The home is located near Insterstate 35 South and Palo Alto Road, just inside Loop 410.

