99º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man injured, suspect on the run after shooting in parking lot of dollar store, police say

SAPD is still searching for the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Tags: Shooting, North Side, SAPD, Police, Crime
A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said a suspect fired multiple rounds, striking him, in the parking lot of a dollar store. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said a suspect fired multiple rounds, striking him, in the parking lot of a dollar store.

The shooting happened around 2:55 p.m. Saturday on San Pedro Avenue, on the city’s North Side.

Police said a 24-year-old man was walking into the store from the parking lot when another man, in his 20s, pulled up in a white vehicle, got out and starting shooting at him.

The 24-year-old was hit three times by the gunfire -- in the arm, chest and leg, according to SAPD. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital and police said he is in “stable condition.”

The suspect took off in his vehicle and authorities are still working to track him down. Police have also utilized their helicopter to aid officers in their search.

Two vehicles at the scene were also struck by gunfire and a bystander was grazed by a bullet in the back of the leg. Police said the bystander was treated by EMS and released.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email