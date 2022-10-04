71º

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of an Academy Sports and Outdoors store on the city’s Northeast Side.

The incident occurred on August 19 at the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, according to SAPD.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, stole merchandise, and made her way to the exit without paying.

The store manager attempted to confront the suspect in an effort to retrieve the stolen items. However, the suspect threatened the manager with an electric stun gun and fled the scene, said SAPD.

Police say the suspect was last seen getting into a tan-colored older model SUV vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If the suspects are identified, they will be charged with aggravated assault, police said.

