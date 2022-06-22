Man killed at party on far West Side identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed at a house party on the city’s far West Side early Sunday morning.

Joshua Jamyl Palma, 19, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Rimhurst Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

According to police, the crowd quickly ran from the home but officers were able to detain a few witnesses to question them.

The people interviewed told police that they didn’t see an argument but did hear a gunshot and saw the victim fall.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is a heavy-set man, but don’t have much other information, according to a preliminary report.

READ NEXT: 2 dead, 5 others hospitalized in drive-by shooting at family BBQ on Southwest Side, police say